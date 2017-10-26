Sredzinski votes for compromise budget that restores town funding

State Rep. JP Sredzinski (R-112) voted to approve a bipartisan state budget Thursday as it passed the House of Representatives with a 126-23 veto-proof margin. Following the Senate’s passage of the budget bill last night, it now heads to the desk of Gov. Dan Malloy for signing or potential veto.

The legislature’s budget was a compromise between House and Senate leadership from both parties in the midst of the governor’s executive order, which included sharp funding reduction for town aid, education, and core social services — facts that had local leaders and residents worried about teacher layoffs and supplemental tax bills.

“In the end we had two choices — this compromise budget or the governor’s dreadful executive order. This budget restores 95% of Monroe and Newtown’s municipal aid and education funding, and also refuses the governor’s proposal to transfer a third of the cost of teacher pensions onto municipalities,” said Sredzinski. “I made a promise to do whatever it took to ensure this funding was saved and to avoid the pension cost shift, so my best option was to support this compromise budget in spite of certain elements I am still uncomfortable with. I count this as a small victory for our towns over Governor Malloy and I will resume the fight for Connecticut’s future next session. This budget agreement is not the finish line; it’s merely a hurdle in our race toward turning our state around.”

When the General Assembly approved the governor’s SEBAC union contract on July 31, it limited the ability of the state to close its $5 billion budget deficit by trimming its bureaucracy and controlling pension costs. However, Rep. Sredzinski pointed to several structural reforms within the compromise budget that were retained from a Republican budget bill that passed last month. These include a bonding cap, a spending cap, a mandatory vote on all union contracts, and certain municipal mandate relief reforms. It also rejects several tax increases proposed by majority Democrats and the governor in previous budget proposals.

“Anyone who watched this budget crisis unfold knows how hopeless our situation seemed for most of the year and sensed massive tax increases on the horizon,” said Sredzinski. “For a while, it looked like tolls, sales tax hikes, cell phones taxes, taxes on seasonal homes, and supplemental property tax bills were all possible if not inevitable. The fact that none of these new taxes were implemented is an achievement, especially given the budget keeps funding for core government services like Care4Kids.”

Rep. Sredzinski concluded by calling the passage of the compromise budget “the best option we had,” saying, “Majority Democrats essentially set our fiscal house on fire by passing the SEBAC union agreement. Rather than stand back and watch the house burn down, I grabbed the nearest hose I could find and tried to put it out. We still have a lot of work to do but the state will truly be in better shape when this budget becomes law.”

The governor will make his decision on whether to veto the budget bill or not in the coming weeks, although the bill passed with enough support in each chamber to override a veto.