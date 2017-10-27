CT residents to Trump: Stop tweeting about NFL player protests

In a new statewide public policy poll conducted this month by Sacred Heart University’s Institute for Public Policy, close to 76% of respondents believe that President Trump should stop posting on social media or commenting about NFL player protests. While six out of 10 respondents believe the player protests are disrespectful, almost the same number agreed that the NFL players have the right to protest.

More than half of the respondents believe the most important issue facing the NFL today is brain injuries (55.1%, compared to only 15.6% reporting that protests during the National Anthem is the most pressing issue facing the NFL). Other options that were rated in order of importance include domestic violence, performance-enhancing drugs and quality of play/on-field performance. Nearly all the residents surveyed (92.9%) were aware of the NFL player protests currently taking place before games.

The data came to light in response to one nationally focused question included on an otherwise Connecticut-specific poll examining budget concerns and quality-of-life issues in the State. In response to 55 questions about the economy and life in Connecticut, residents expressed significant anxiety over the State’s budget woes and the prospect of deep cuts to essential services in lieu of alternative tax revenue sources such as tolls on Connecticut’s highways and legalizing and taxing marijuana.

Great Blue Research is conducting the polling on behalf of the SHU Institute for Public Policy.

Future polls will survey quality-of life issues in Connecticut, gauge opinion on how the state can best address current policy challenges, solicit input on how policy makers can create a more business-friendly climate and address policies that cover affordability for all Connecticut residents. The poll will also measure confidence in local, state and federal government.

Results from 1,000 residents polled across the state during the first two weeks in October show one out of three residents believes the overall quality of life in Connecticut is “declining;” that the State should offer more incentives in the form of tax credits and rebates to retain and attract businesses; and that towns should merge and consolidate public services to help cut costs. In other significant findings, more than three out of five respondents are finding it “very” or “somewhat difficult” to maintain their standard of living; and nearly half of respondents making more than $150,000 per year reported they are considering moving out of Connecticut within the next five years.

A PDF file of complete polling results is available via email at http://www.sacredheart.edu/academics/collegeofartssciences/instituteforpublicpolicy. The next SHU Public Policy Polling Institute poll will be conducted in December 2017.