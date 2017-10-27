Monroe Courier

Kennedy Center gala to honor retiring president/CEO

October 27, 2017

Martin D. Schwartz

The Kennedy Center’s 53rd annual Four Seasons Ball Crystal Gala will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 7 p.m. to midnight, at the Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt Street in Wilton.

This year’s gala will honor the accomplishments of Martin D. Schwartz, the agency’s first president and CEO, who is retiring after more than 39 years of service. Event proceeds benefit Kennedy Center’s residential services for people with disabilities.

Black tie optional attire is requested. A social hour with appetizers begins at 7 p.m., followed by a full-course dinner and dancing to the band Cracked Ice.

The gala is being by co-chaired by Michele Macauda and Richard Burke of Monroe. Ball committee members are Trumbull residents Vanessa Fahy, Nancy Dennin, and Elaine Schwartz; Fairfield residents Corey Allen, Maryla Colandrea, Anne Foley, and Allyson Mandelbaum; Shelton residents, Bonnie Smith and Dottie Kellersman; Jo Ann McMullan of Westport, Anna Maisner of Easton, Deb Kane of Derby, and Andrea Stevko of Milford.

Also playing a leadership role is Sean Carroll of Trumbull, chair of the Tribute Journal. He is overseeing a committee of 27 community leaders.

Tickets for the Four Seasons Ball are $200 per person and may be ordered online at thekennedycenterinc.org. For more information, call 203-365-8522, ext. 213.

