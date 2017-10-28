Registrars list election registration deadlines

The last day to register online or by mail for the Nov. 7 municipal election is Oct. 31. Mail should have a postmark no later than Oct. 31, 2017.

The last day to register in-person is Oct. 31. The Registrars of Voters will be in their office (Room 208) at Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to conduct a special voter registration session. Be sure to bring identification. There are three exceptions to the Oct. 31 deadline — (1.) those residents who attain citizenship after Nov. 1; (2.) those residents who turn 18 after the deadline; (3.) those people who move into town after the deadline.

In addition, due to a new law in Connecticut, citizens can register to vote and complete a ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Town Hall Council Chambers, 7 Fan Hill Road, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. However, there will be more stringent identification requirements. The potential voters must not only prove their identity but also their Monroe residency. There are also strict poll closing hours at this location, so it is important not to wait until the last minute to register at this location.