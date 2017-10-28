Cancer survivor’s mother tells her story

Marybeth McPadden, an attorney and local mother of two children, recently spoke to the Monroe Lions Club, sharing her experiences after learning her 10-year-old son had a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

McPadden told club members that, after a three-year period, multiple medical opinions, aggressive treatments, including MRIs, PET Scans and finally a stem cell transplant, her son was finally cancer free.

She next detailed the shortcomings of pediatric cancer research. Although approximately seven children die of cancer per day in the U.S., only 4 percent of the money allocated for finding a cure is actually directed towards pediatric cancer research. Furthermore, she said the chemo that is used to treat children was developed 30 years ago.

After speaking with Congress and gaining the support of all of Connecticut’s senators and representatives, McPadden and her associates are hoping that the Childhood Cancer STAR Act is passed this year. This bill would authorize the National Institute of Health (NIH) to support more pediatric cancer research.

The Monroe Lions Club and its district governor, Shaukat Khan, joined in unanimously supporting McPadden’s cause.