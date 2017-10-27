Boys soccer: Masuk Panthers advance to semifinals

Headers off two Masuk High corner kicks less than a minute apart proved to be the difference in the second-seeded Panthers 2-1 come-from-behind victory over visiting No. 7 Brookfield in South-West Conference tournament quarterfinal-round boys soccer action at Benedict Field on Friday night.

Max Mastrorocco scored with just over six minutes remaining in the first half, and Ryan Hodska headed home the winner with a little over five minutes to go before the break.

Stephen Murphy assisted on both goals.

This was an outcome reversal from last year when the then second-seeded Brookfield edged No. 7 Masuk 1-0, on its home turf, in the quarters. Brookfield went on to win the SWC crown and Panthers are hopeful to do the same this time around.

“I think we played championship ball tonight. This is what is going to happen in the SWC,” said Masuk coach Antonio Viscuso, alluding to the parity in the conference.

“We expected to win coming in as the two seed, but the playoffs are a whole new game,” Hodska said. “In my opinion, we played our best game of the season. You’ve got to give Brookfield credit. They sat back and absorbed our pressure.”

Masuk goalkeeper Sam Forsythe needed to make only three saves as a bulk of the activity took place in Brookfield’s end.

Jake Williamson had 10 saves to keep the Bobcats in contention for an upset throughout the contest. Many of Masuk’s shots came from long range, and several missed the goal as the Panthers piled up the opportunities.

“We knew they were going to be defensively sound,” said Viscuso. “(Coach) David Lavery’s Brookfield teams always play well.”

Brookfield scored first on a net-finder by Kent Eannarino.

“The bottom line is they got that goal. We didn’t get rattled,” Viscuso said.

Masuk’s strong defense was led by Mastrorocco, Matt Mschan, Aidan McShane and Zachary McCollum.

The Panthers will take on either third-seeded Newtown or No. 6 Pomperaug of Southbury in Wednesday’s semifinals.