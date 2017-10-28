New budget deals softer blow to Monroe

It took more than 100 days, but it appears the state finally has a budget everyone can agree upon — assuming Gov. Dannel P. Malloy gives it his stamp of approval.

The state House voted 126-23 Thursday to overwhelmingly approve the bipartisan two-year, $41-billion agreement. The House vote came only hours after the state Senate passed the nearly 800-page document by a 33-3 vote. All vote totals appear to give the legislature enough votes to override any veto from the governor.

“The bipartisan budget negotiations that took place this year were historic and allowed Republicans, for the first time in many years, to have a true voice at the table,” said state Sen. Kevin Kelly. “This budget offers middle-class families a tax break by eliminating the tax on social security and pension income, while also providing for essential social services for the most vulnerable Connecticut residents.

“At the end of the day, this is a budget that can move our state forward, a budget that begins to handle the finances of our state responsibly, a budget that charts a new course for our state,” added Kelly.

This bipartisan budget was a compromise between House and Senate leadership from both parties in the midst of the governor’s executive order, which included sharp funding reduction for town aid, education, and core social services — facts that had local leaders and residents worried about teacher layoffs and supplemental tax bills.

“In the end we had two choices, this compromise budget or the governor’s dreadful executive order,” said state Rep. J.P. Sredzinski. “This budget restores 95 percent of Monroe’s municipal aid and education funding, and also refuses the governor’s proposal to transfer a third of the cost of teacher pensions onto municipalities.”

Monroe will receive $368,000 less state funds this fiscal year; next year it will receive $568,000 less than it received in 2017.

“I made a promise to do whatever it took to ensure this funding was saved and to avoid the pension cost shift, so my best option was to support this compromise budget in spite of certain elements I am still uncomfortable with,” added Sredzinski. “I count this as a small victory for our towns over Gov. Malloy and I will resume the fight for Connecticut’s future next session. This budget agreement is not the finish line; it’s merely a hurdle in our race toward turning our state around.”

This latest budget eliminates a $3.5-billion deficit over two years and largely preserves aid to schools and municipalities, including Monroe, which has either kept all its funding or lost it all in the various budget incarnations that have come and failed.

“While I may not agree with everything that’s in this budget, with an 18-18 tie in the Senate, and narrow Democratic majority in the House, we needed to compromise in order to pass a budget that moves Connecticut forward and addresses structural changes to achieve long-term savings,” said state Sen. Marilyn Moore. “My constituents have cried ‘get a budget’ and I believe we have come up with one that preserves and protects many of Connecticut’s essential services.”

Local officials had planned for a cut in state aid, budgeting conservatively so as to take any hit by elimination of education cost sharing funds.

“The numbers I have seen are quite positive for Monroe,” said Board of Finance Chairman Michael Manjos last week, prior to the state budget approval. “While we will not get the full amount (of ECS funds), we will end with a surplus from what we planned.”

Manjos said the deal calls for Monroe to receive some $5 million this year and some $3 million in year two. Manjos added that the town budgeted to receive only $4 million, so that additional $1 million will “help to lessen the blow next year.”

Cities and towns will avoid any major cuts to state aid, including education cost sharing payments. The state’s 30 lowest-performing school districts received no cuts, and the remaining communities received a 5-percent funding cut. Next year, lawmakers said a new formula will be used to distribute state aid for education.

The budget deal includes tax cuts for Social Security recipients and pensioners, while teachers will be required to contribute one percentage point more toward their pensions. Also included is a 45-cent tax hike on cigarettes, a tougher cap on annual spending increase, and the use of energy funds paid by natural gas and electricity customers will remain in the deal. The hospital provider tax would jump to 8 percent, up from 6 percent, but hospitals would receive millions of dollars in return under a deal that provides increased federal Medicaid funding.

The measure reduces the earned income tax credit for the working poor and eliminates the state income tax on Social Security in the second year of the two-year budget. The deal also includes a new $10 surcharge on motor vehicle registrations to fund state park operations and would assess a new 25-cent fee on all rides booked through Uber and Lyft, which would raise an estimated $8 million over two years.

“In addition to the structural changes,” said Kelly, “we were also able to protect core social services like the Care4Kids Program and funding for Day and Employment services for individuals with disabilities. We also protect America’s greatest generation — our seniors — by restoring funding to the Connecticut Home Care Program, restoring funding for the personal needs allowance, restoring funding for Meals on Wheels and Non-ADA dial-a-ride.”

When the General Assembly approved the governor’s SEBAC union contract on July 31, Sredzinski said it limited the ability of the state to close its $5 billion budget deficit by trimming its bureaucracy and controlling pension costs.

But Sredzinski pointed to several structural reforms within the compromise budget that were retained from a Republican budget bill that passed last month. Among reforms is a bonding cap, a spending cap, a mandatory vote on all union contracts, and certain municipal mandate relief reforms. It also rejects several tax increases proposed by majority Democrats and the governor in previous budget proposals.

“Anyone who watched this budget crisis unfold knows how hopeless our situation seemed for most of the year and sensed massive tax increases on the horizon,” said Sredzinski. “For a while, it looked like tolls, sales tax hikes, cell phones taxes, taxes on seasonal homes, and supplemental property tax bills were all possible if not inevitable. The fact that none of these new taxes were implemented is an achievement, especially given the budget keeps funding for core government services like Care4Kids.”

Legislators did put the brakes on eliminating the property tax on motor vehicles. Instead, legislators decided that motor vehicle taxes will be capped at 39 mills in the first year of the budget and 45 in following years — up from the 32 mills cap presently in place.

“One thing I am particularly proud of in this budget is that Connecticut’s Two Generation (2GEN) program, a model which I helped implement to help disadvantaged, low-income families sustain themselves, will grow from serving only five towns to now serving the entire state of Connecticut,” said Moore. “Since launching the 2GEN model in 2015, Connecticut has become the posterchild in New England for this type of approach and I look forward to expanding its reach throughout our state.”

Sredzinski said the passage of the compromise budget was “the best option we had,” saying, “majority Democrats essentially set our fiscal house on fire by passing the SEBAC union agreement. Rather than stand back and watch the house burn down, I grabbed the nearest hose I could find and tried to put it out. We still have a lot of work to do but the state will truly be in better shape when this budget becomes law.”