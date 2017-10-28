Monroe Courier

Football: Masuk Panthers still perfect with 54-6 win

By Monroe Courier on October 28, 2017

Matt Hersch threw for five touchdown passes when the Masuk High football team defeated Pomperaug, 54-6, in an SWC road matchup on Friday.

Coach Joe Lato’s Panthers improved to 7-0.

Pomperaug is 2-5.

Ryan Shaw caught twin TD passes of 50 yards.

Michael Zuk ran for a 3-yard score and caught a 3-yard TD pass.

P.J. Fox went 80 yards for a touchdown after catching a pass from Hersch.

Nick Lorusso was on the receiving end of a 5-yard score.

Robert Martinsky returned an interception for a 40-yard TD.

Shane McPadden found the end zone from 3 yards out.

Nolan McCarter was perfect on six conversion kicks.

