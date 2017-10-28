Football: Masuk Panthers still perfect with 54-6 win

Matt Hersch threw for five touchdown passes when the Masuk High football team defeated Pomperaug, 54-6, in an SWC road matchup on Friday.
Coach Joe Lato’s Panthers improved to 7-0.
Pomperaug is 2-5.
Ryan Shaw caught twin TD passes of 50 yards.
Michael Zuk ran for a 3-yard score and caught a 3-yard TD pass.
P.J. Fox went 80 yards for a touchdown after catching a pass from Hersch.
Nick Lorusso was on the receiving end of a 5-yard score.
Robert Martinsky returned an interception for a 40-yard TD.
Shane McPadden found the end zone from 3 yards out.
Nolan McCarter was perfect on six conversion kicks.