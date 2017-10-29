The Edwards Twins featured in fundraiser

The Edwards Twins, master celebrity impersonators, will perform on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at Masuk High School as part of the Congregation Adath Israel of Newtown’s annual benefit. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

In addition to The Edwards Twins, the event will also feature a silent auction and bake sale. The silent auction will showcase area restaurants, sporting events and golfing opportunities. Proceeds will be used to support the future of Congregation Adath Israel and its community programs, education and outreach to the greater Newtown area.

Eddie Edwards and his identical twin Anthony were born in 1965 and raised in Burbank,

Calif. Both boys expressed interest in celebrities at a young age. Living near the NBC studios in Burbank, the boys would sneak in and watch television shows being taped. When they arrived home, they would play together pretending to be the stars and memorizing the skits from “The Sonny and Cher Show,” “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Laugh In.”

Eddie was seen one Halloween dressed up as a woman at the famous nightclub “La Cage aux Follies” and was asked by employees if he ever considered impersonating Barbra Streisand. That comment led to him studying makeup application and learning how to create the illusion of turning an “ordinary man into a spectacular world famous female.”

Eddie eventually got a break and was hired by La Cage aux Follies after auditioning 16 times. He traveled around the world with the group impersonating Barbra Streisand and Bette Midler.

Eddie’s next stop was performing on the Las Vegas Strip in the famous show “Evening at La Cage” where he met and acted for Cher and Bette Midler at Caesars Palace. While performing on Carol Burnett’s TV show, she suggested to Eddie that he work with his brother Anthony and do a show together. They teamed-up and started to perform their own spectacular “Celebrities on Stage.” While studying at the California Institute of the Arts, Anthony focused on singing and playing the piano.

After 10 years of performing all over the world, “The Edwards Twins” and their show “Celebrities on Stage” have become one of the most captivating acts in show business. On stage, Anthony transforms himself into more than 75 characters including Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Tom Jones, Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles. While on stage, the Edwards Twins move, sing and perform like the actual stars.

Individual tickets are priced in advance at $35 for adults and $25 for seniors as well as

students. Tickets are also available at the door: $40 for adults and $30 for seniors/students.

Tickets are available by phone: 203-459- 0089 or 203-426- 5188. Tickets can also be

reserved by visiting https://Adath.ticketleap.com/the-edwards- twins/

For more information, call 203-459-0089 or 203-426-5188. The concert is a non-profit event.