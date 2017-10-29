Yellow, Smoke and Amnesia on the Stepney Green

The Save Our Stepney Task Force (SOS), in cooperation with the town of Monroe, is featuring Richard Pitt’s sculptures on the Stepney Green through Nov. 24.

This installation is the fifth in a series of Art on the Green, located on Main Street at the intersection of routes 25 and 59. The Green, memorial garden and gazebo serve as an outdoor gallery in which to display this public art.

Pitts is a Pennsylvania area artist who creates free-standing sculptures using aluminum. He explores the various metaphors inherent to the natural environment, suggesting that art is not only bridged with life but is also a product of it. In creating a series of free-standing, abstract sculptures the artist lends form to the notion of placeless-ness, rendering a series of aesthetic intersections where personal narratives commune with the visual.

Three of his works are on display at the Stepney Green. Smoke, is a brilliant red sculpture that is “meant to direct the imagination in a direction that promotes allowance of the imagination to be activated according to the viewer’s own psychology,” said Pitts.

Amnesia, a 12-foot white powder coated aluminum work of art, “that references the quality of being reminded. It is a reminder of that something that is often eclipsed. The sculpture is meant to activate both interior and exterior space of thought, to make a focal point of importance.” Amnesia sits inside the lighted gazebo for night viewing.

Yellow stands among the maple trees on the Green, it is one of six sculptures in a series. Each sculpture is a different color — red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet. These are the primary and secondary colors of the color wheel. The group of sculptures are titled “Crayons.”

“We are the eyes and ears of the universe,” said Pitts. “Through the arts it is up to us to bear witness.”

Pitts’ work may be seen at richardpittssculpture.com.

Pitts studied fine art at Newark College of Fine and Industrial Art. He is a founding member of Urban Studio Unbound, an artist’s initiative that encourages artists to find and develop new, diverse venues for their work. He was President of M55 Art, an artist initiative Gallery dedicated to exhibiting contemporary art, and was a full professor of Fine art at the Fashion Institute of Technology, teaching painting, printmaking and sculpture. He has exhibited throughout Connecticut and New York.

The Save Our Stepney Task Force, Inc., is organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes, more specifically to preserve and enhance the character of the village of Stepney,

incorporated within the town of Monroe. The organization’s scope of concern includes identifying, documenting, improving and/or preserving historic, cultural and natural properties and features of Stepney. Activities include public events, education, beautification and cultural enrichment. For more information about the Save Our Stepney Task Force, call Joel Leneker at 203.268.0247, follow us on Facebook at Save Our Stepney Task Force or visit www.stepneyct.org.