Women’s Club hosts murder mystery dinner party

The Monroe Women’s Club is hosting a voyage on the “Mystery of the Seas,” where no one is safe and everyone is suspect.

“Cruising for Murder,” an interactive murder mystery dinner party, will take place in the fireplace room of the Stone Barn Restaurant, 175 Shelton Road, Monroe, on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 7 to 11 p.m.

This romance- and intrigue-filled whodunit finds guests at the captain’s cocktail reception and will feature performances from local actors from the Tri State area, including Two Planks Theatre Company, and is being directed by Jason Maur. The interactive dinner party will sharpen sleuthing skills as guests are introduced to motives and learn of deceptions from the cruise ship’s crew and voyagers.

The event invites guests to dress in cocktail attire or use their imaginations to jazz up their attire if they want to present themselves as a dignitary, cowboy, starlet or politician. Or you could be that guest that shuns formalities and dresses for comfort in a tropical shirt and shorts. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best sleuthing.

The evening will begin with a cash bar and appetizers followed by a buffet dinner and scripted murder mystery, where guests have the option of participating in roles or just following the murder mystery as clues unfold. In addition to the entertainment, the club has planned a silent auction. There are family fun prizes from Rockin’ Jump, PEZ Factory, Beardsley Zoo, the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat and the CT Sports Center. There are also tickets to numerous theaters productions including Long Wharf Theatre, Bridgeport Downtown Cabaret, Westport Country Playhouse, Playhouse on Park with dining prizes at Sakura Restaurant in Westport, Season’s Buffet at Mohegan Sun and Wine Tasting at Jones Family Farm in Shelton. Avance Spa, Saltana Cave and Spa and Blue Nail and Spa have donated gift certificates as well.

There will also be surprise gifts and gift certificates from many area shops and restaurants up for grabs in the club’s famous “Mystery Boxes.”

At each table will be several decorated mystery boxes for the cost of $20 each. The purchased mystery boxes will all be opened at the same time to reveal the winner of prizes ranging from $20 to $100.

Tickets to the event are $75 per person and group discounts are being offered for parties of six or more. Online ticket purchase is available through the club’s website at www.monroewomensclub.org. Tickets may also be purchased by check through the mail. For more information, call Adele at 203-452-8468.

Sponsorships are also being offered starting at $50. Sponsorships of $250 receive two tickets to the dinner along with free table and program advertising. “Cruising for Murder” is a Night of Mystery Production. All rights belong to nightofmystery.com.