Letter: Hunsberger’s messaging all wrong

To the Editors:

Two years ago, in this very newspaper, candidate Dan Hunsberger stated that, “It is obvious that taxes levied by the state do not directly impact property taxes levied to fund Monroe’s budget.” Can you say, “Epic fail?”

Democrat Dan Malloy has proposed cutting more than $9 million in state aid from Monroe. If Monroe’s Democrat Dan doesn’t get how taxes levied by the state directly impact Monroe’s property taxes, he’s the wrong guy for first selectman.

Another failure for Dan has been his “anti-development” messaging. Over the past two years, Cumberlandfarms, Axelplastics, Mondial, Goodwill, Goddard School and others have joined the grand list.

Patrick O’Hara