Letter: Masuk High seniors shine with Capstone presentations

To the Editor:

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, 74 Masuk seniors successfully completed their Capstone projects. While the senior class typically completes and presents their projects in May, presenting early has been an option since the program’s inception in 2012, and has seen a steady increase in participation.

Due to the large number of participants this year, returning community volunteer judges from the May presentations were invited to assist the Masuk faculty in judging the early presentations.  Forty-seven community judges attended, and the coordinators, including Carl Bodnar and myself, felt very fortunate to have the continued support of both the faculty and larger community. Examples of topics that students undertook for the early presentations were: organic farming, biomedical engineering, international adoption, law enforcement, directing a musical, and service dog training.

In short, a Capstone project consists of a student choosing a high interest topic and finding a mentor with experience and expertise in the chosen field. Next, the student completes a minimum of 20 hours of fieldwork while compiling a portfolio of research and written reflections. As a culminating event, all students conduct an eight- to 12-minute presentation before a panel of judges. All seniors must successfully complete a Capstone project in order to receive their Masuk diploma.

Congratulations to all the seniors who passed their presentations and good luck to the rest of the senior class as they take on Capstone throughout the rest of the school year. For anyone interested in being a community judge for the presentations in May or in serving as a mentor, please email [email protected].

Ken Rider

English Department

Capstone co-coordinator

 

