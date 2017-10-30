Letter: Clarifies letter writer’s comments on her statements

To the Editor:

I never thought I would be writing another letter about our new resident, Sean Murphy, but I

feel I must address his false statements once again.

First, the Democrats do not refuse to say they are Democrats. One look at all of our candidates’

signs, and there are many, state that they are Democrats. We used the color purple, a combination of red and blue to signify the importance of compromise. Let’s stop the bickering and partisan politics and get down to the business of the people.

As far as your comments on the governor, no, we do not agree with the loss of town aid to Monroe and have said so. We do, however, think that the Republican plan has many flaws. It

does not state how much Monroe would receive in aid and it, among other things, would

undermine our “fair elections.” These are just a few issues. It took well more than 25 years for the state to get in the mess it’s in. If I remember correctly we had Gov. Rowland (R) and Gov. Rell (R) during that time as well Gov. Weicker (U). There’s enough blame to go around.

I have no part in the “Fight for Monroe” facebook page other than to read it. I believe a group of people manage it.

And finally, what SEEC complaint? In my past position as registrar of voter, I had to file complaints concerning people who I believed, based on the evidence, had voted illegally in our town while residing in other towns. That was my job.

So, Sean Murphy, can we put away our computers and get down to the business of electing people who will address the problems we have in our town. I believe that’s the purple Democratic team. Maybe we can agree to disagree.

Sue Koneff