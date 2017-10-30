Monroe Courier

Letter: Kellogg committed to community

By Brian Gioiele on October 30, 2017 in Letters, Opinion · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

On Nov. 7, from 6a.m. to 8 p.m., municipal elections will take place in Connecticut cities and towns. As the recently retired registrar of voters, I believe in the importance of registered voters participation in these elections to choose the candidates they believe will best represent their concerns and hopes for the future.

I am writing today to express my support for Ken Kellogg for first selectman. I have known Ken for more than 15 years and share his commitment to our community. Looking at our records over the last five years, Ken is the only candidate who has voted in every budget referendum. His participation as an active member of the Town Council serving on various committees including Strategic Planning Committee and the senior tax relief programs prove that as a leader Ken can reach across the aisle to get “the job” done.

Judy Stripay

Great Hollow Drive

