Letter: Accuses deception by Democrats

To the Editors:

Deception should not be a way to get elected. The so-called “one Monroe” campaign is really only “one Party” — the Democrat party of Monroe.

It’s a closed club, not a single candidate is from any other political party. All their campaign materials are paid for by Monroe Democrats. Why such an illusion? I am proud to say that I am a Monroe Republican, and I would never resort to purple colors or similar gimmicks to try and fool the voters of Monroe.

Monroe Republicans have always stood tall and proud for who they are: Being financially conservative while giving back to our community and with compassion for others. My choice is clear, vote Republican to build a better Monroe.

Michael A. Vitello