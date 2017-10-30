Letter: Backs Kellogg for top spot

To the Editor:

Monroe, do not be fooled by those claiming to be “One Monroe.” These are Democrats all; they are hiding from the reality of what the Democrats have done to our state and wish to do to our town. Independent candidate Bennett touts his business experience yet fails to disclose his experience is limited to a failed business, bankruptcy and outstanding back taxes. He claims to support the budget referendum yet has failed to vote the last eight times.

Please support the most qualified candidate in this race, Ken Kellogg.

Jim Weinberg