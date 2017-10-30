Letter: Kellogg right man for job

To the Editors:

As a lifelong resident who has been very involved in our town for some time, I know that being first selectman of Monroe is a difficult job. It takes a person who is committed to our town, but also has the right background and experience. Most importantly, it must be a person who has demonstrated their ability to get things done. Ken Kellogg is that person.

As a member of the Town Council, Ken used his diverse background and experience to improve Monroe for all our residents. His efforts have led to a dedicated paramedic unit, our new health department, and an improved senior tax relief program. He didn’t just attend meetings, he has been the chairman of several volunteer committees and commissions and has delivered.

On Election Day, I urge you to vote for Ken Kellogg.

Victor W. Yanosy