Girls soccer: Masuk loses to Notre Dame in quarters

By Monroe Courier on October 28, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Masuk High’s girls soccer team lost to Notre Dame, 4-1 in an SWC girls soccer quarterfinal match in Fairfield on Saturday.

Toni Domingos scored three goals for the fourth-seeded Lancers, who improved to 11-2-4.

Madison Samperi had the goal for fifth-seeded Masuk (9-5-3).

Gia DeLorenzo earned the assist.

Daryn Dickson had the other Notre Dame goal.

Amanda McGheean, Jasmine Fred and Olivia Carriero had assists.

The Lancers had 11 shots, the Panthers 10.

Masuk’s Jennifer Jacovino had three saves and Kelcie Killian two.

Samantha Camacho made nine saves for ND.

The Lancers will play top-seeded Immaculate High in Danbury on Monday at 3 p.m.

