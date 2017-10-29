Vavrek’s career celebrated at bash

Almost 100 friends and family gathered on Friday at the Stone Barn to celebrate First Selectman Stephen J. Vavrek’s retirement.

State Rep. J.P. Sredzinski served as master of ceremony for the event, and numerous elected officials from around the state joined in celebrating Vavrek including Newtown First Selectman Patricia Llodra, Oxford First Selectman George Temple, Seymour First Selectman Kurt Miller, Easton First Selectman Adam Dunsby, Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti, state Rep. Jason Perillo, former Easton First Selectman Tom Herrmann and former state Sen. Dan Debicella.

“So many people helped me along the way,” said Vavrek, who was presented with a number of gifts expressing everyone’s gratitude for his service. “Everyone worked together for the betterment of the town.”

Everyone who spoke focused on Vavrek’s dedication and love of Monroe.

“Vavrek moved Monroe forward during his eight years as first selectman,” said Ken Kellogg, Republican candidate to fill the town’s first selectman seat, in describing Vavrek’s 28 years of service to Monroe.

“Under Vavrek’s leadership, 56 miles of roads were paved, increases in commercial development, award-winning schools, award-winning finance department, improvements to Wolfe Park and the senior center,” added Kellogg.

Besides Kellogg, many elected officials and candidates attended the event to honor Vavrek including Tax Collector Emanual Cambra, Town Treasurer Deborah Heim, Town Council Chairman Frank Lieto, Town Council Vice Chair Enid Lipeles, Town Council member Terry Rooney, Republican Town Council candidate Dennis Condon, Board of Finance members Patrick O’Hara and Michael Verdisco, Board of Education Chairman Donna Lane, Republican Planning & Zoning alternate candidate Jonathan Formichella, and Republican Registrar of Voters Margaret Villani.