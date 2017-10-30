Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull offering the folllowing events

Monroe Courier

Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull, located at 2415 Reservoir Ave., is offering the following November events. For more information or to RSVP, call 203-397-6800.

Second anniversary open houses, Nov. 2 and 4 — Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull invites you to celebrate their second year of operation at an open house on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5-7 p.m., or Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tour their community; learn more about the memory care program and resident-centered culture; and discover how they are changing the lives of their residents and area caregivers. You are welcome to bring your loved one to enjoy a meal with the residents while you attend the open house. RSVP

‘Every Memory Counts: Build a Memory Box’, Nov. 8 — Complimentary presentation “Every Memory Counts: Build a Memory Box” on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m. Learn how building a memory box with your loved one, and filling it with treasured items and memorabilia, can help spark your loved one’s memories. This informative presentation will be led by Alicia Seaver, a certified memory impairment specialist and the director of memory care at Bridges by EPOCH. You are welcome to bring your loved one to enjoy a meal with the residents while you attend the presentation. RSVP

Caregiver support group, Nov. 15 — Monthly caregiver support group on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at noon. Share your caregiving story while also hearing the stories of others facing similar experiences. You are welcome to bring your loved one to enjoy a meal with the residents while you attend the support group. RSVP

