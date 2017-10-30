As of 10:28 this morning, police are reporting that three locations are presently closed — northbound RT 111 at St Jude; Stanley Road between Judd Road and Route 59; and Lynn Drive at Hawthorne. There are also partially closed roads in various parts of town. Police urge drivers to proceed with caution because of the number of wires down and tangled in trees. Please find alternate routes for those closed areas.
Three roads closed in town
By Monroe Courier on October 30, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments
About author
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement