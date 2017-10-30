Monroe Courier

Three roads closed in town

By Monroe Courier on October 30, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

As of 10:28 this morning, police are reporting that three locations are presently closed — northbound RT 111 at St Jude; Stanley Road between Judd Road and Route 59; and Lynn Drive at Hawthorne. There are also partially closed roads in various parts of town. Police urge drivers to proceed with caution because of the number of wires down and tangled in trees. Please find alternate routes for those closed areas.

Related posts:

  1. Police logs May 22 to May 29
  2. Police logs Sept. 5-10
  3. Monroe police make five DUI arrests over weekend
  4. Food Pantry sees decline in donations

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Letter: Clarifies letter writer’s comments on her statements Next Post Letter: Kellogg committed to community
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress