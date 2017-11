The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Holiday Melodies on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place.

Returning to the Trumbull Arts venue are Michael Jovovich, Dr. Joe Utterback, Tony LaVorgna and Brian Coralian in a pre-holidays performance. Combining jazz, pop, Broadway and holiday favorites.

Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments. Tickets are $5. Advance purchase suggested: 203-452-5065.