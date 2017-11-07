Monroe Courier

Organ dedication recital and reception

By Julie Miller on November 7, 2017

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, will present an organ dedication recital, featuring Michael Hey, concert organist, on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 4  p.m. This is a free event, and everyone is welcome. A reception will follow the program.

Hey is a graduate of the famed Juilliard School and is associate director of music and organist of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, New York City. Described as flashy and exciting (The American Organist, 2012), he has been increasingly visible on U.S. and international concert stages, with recent performances for the U.S. visit of Pope Francis, as well as solo recitals in Singapore and San Francisco.

The concert will feature solo organ works on the church’s new four-manual organ, built by The Walker Technical Company, in Zionsville, PA. It is a custom designed, all-digital instrument consisting of four manuals (keyboards) and a large selection of stops (sounds). The sounds will range from foundational choruses to bright trumpets, to soft, meditative strings and flutes. There will also be a selection of percussion sounds such as bells and harp. The new organ replaces a 35-year old chapel-size instrument.

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena welcomes anyone who is new to the area.

