Nichols Garden Club joys of backyard bird feeding free presentation

By Julie Miller on November 9, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

The Nichols Garden Club November meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Starkweather House (Nichols Improvement Association), 1773 Huntington Tpke.

Chris Petherick of Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in Fairfield will share a presentation on the benefits and joys of backyard bird feeding. Petherick will focus on the elements that lead to better results when feeding your birds — natural ways to attract birds to your yard, what makes up for a well-thought out bird feeding station, and tips for how to feed the birds without causing too much of a mess and lower the likelihood of attracting unwanted pests.

Non-members interested in learning about wild bird feeding or about the Nichols Garden Club are welcome to attend and should contact the club at  [email protected]  or call 203-590-2232 in advance to plan for seating. This is a free event.

