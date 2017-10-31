Monroe Courier

A happy Halloween in Monroe

By Monroe Courier on October 31, 2017 in Community, News · 0 Comments

Local youngsters donned their Halloween best Tuesday as they trick-or-treated at Monroe Town Hall, Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and the police department. The annual parade starts at the library, then makes its way through the spooky halls of the freshly decorated Town Hall before stopping off at the police station for some more treats. The youngsters then get to go back to the library to make a Halloween craft. — Photos courtesy of Edith Wheeler Library.

