Monroe community briefs

Paper shredding event fundraiser set

United Methodist Church of Monroe’s next paper shredding fundraiser will be Saturday, Nov. 4, (rain or shine) from 9 a.m. to noon at Village Square, 401 Route 111 (across from McDonald’s).

The event will benefit missions near and far. Individuals and businesses are welcome. Cost will be $10 standard archive box (15”x12”x10”) — prices increase $5 according to container size. Payment is either cash, or checks more than $30 (made out to UMC Monroe).

For more information, visit www.umcmonroe.org or contact at [email protected]​ or by phone at (203) 268-8395​.

Bus trip to Mohegan Sun

The Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII Council No. 5987 are sponsoring a bus trip to Mohegan Sun Casino on Nov. 5. Bus leaves from Village Square in Monroe promptly at 10 a.m. (arrive at 9:45), return approximately 7:30 p.m. Price is $35 per person which includes food voucher, fee bets, door prize, 50/50 raffle, beverages and snacks for bus ride. Seating is limited, call 203-452-0468 to reserve your seat. All proceeds benefit the Knights of Columbus’ many charities.

Agriscience and Biotechnology Center to hold open house

An open house for eighth graders from Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Orange, Redding, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull is being held at the Trumbull Regional Agriscience and Biotechnology Center located at Trumbull High School, 536 Daniels Farm Road. Eighth graders and their parents will learn about the Regional 4-year high school program specializing in animal science, floral design, biotechnology, equine science, natural resources and much more. You are welcome to attend the open house during one of the following sessions: Thursday, Nov. 2; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., or 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 203-452-4200.

Women’s Club hosts Murder Mystery Dinner

The Monroe Women’s Club is hosting a cruise-themed interactive murder mystery dinner fundraiser at the Stone Barn, 175 Shelton Road, on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 7 to 11 p.m. The event includes a buffet dinner, cash bar, silent auction, mystery boxes and prizes for best costume and best sleuthing. Local actors from the Tri State area will be performing under the direction of Jason Maur. Tickets are $75 per person and includes discounts for parties of six or more. To purchase tickets, go to www.monroewomensclub.org or call 203-452-8468 for more information.

Masuk boys hockey alumni game Nov. 24

The Masuk High boys hockey alumni game will be Nov. 24, at 4 p.m. at the Shelton Rinks. Cost is $55 per player and that includes the game, alumni gift, and food at Porky’s Cafe in Shelton after the game. Anyone interested can email Andy Townsend [email protected]

Bereavement support

St. Jude Parish of Monroe is offering a free nine-month Bereavement Support Group. The group will meet twice a month on Wednesday 2:30 to 4 p.m. September, October and November and then once a month from December through May. To register call the Parish Office at 203-261-6404.

Dump tickets

Dump tickets are available for purchase at Town Hall Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are also available for sale at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library on Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday conversations

Interim Superintendent of Schools John Battista will be available to meet with the public once a month. Battista will be available to discuss questions and concerns residents may have about the town and schools on a monthly basis. The Saturday Morning Conservations will be held at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library’s Rotary Room one Saturday a month from 10 a.m. to noon. Meetings have been scheduled through April. The dates are: Nov. 11, Jan. 20, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 28.