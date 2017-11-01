Rec. Notes: Ski, snowboard at Mohawk

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks & Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Ski/Snowboard program at Mohawk Mountain

This six-week ski/snowboard program, open to students ages 11 through 17, will be on Friday nights starting Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 with a make-up night on Feb. 16 if necessary. The program includes coach bus transportation from Village Square Shopping Center on Route 111 (across from McDonald’s) to Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall. All fees are for the full six weeks and include lift ticket and transportation to and from the facility. There are no refunds or partial payments. A helmet is mandatory. Fees are $360 resident/$390 non-resident. Registration deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 5.

ArtSmart! Studio

For more than 16 years, Kathy Vincent of ArtSmart! Studio has offered both fine art and crafting workshops for pre-K through adult students. All programs held at ArtSmart! Studio, 152 Lynn Drive. For more program information, contact Kathy at [email protected]

Create With Me (ages 3 through 6) — Participants will enjoy a variety of seasonal themed art explosion — mark making, collage, construction, painting, clay, mosaics, decoupage, printmaking, stitchery and more. Requires caregiver participation. Program is Saturday, Nov. 11, (Mosaic Owls) from 9 to 10 a.m. Fees per class are $15 resident/$25 non-resident.

Weekend Art Lab (ages 7 through 14) — A creative kickoff to the weekend. Each month’s workshop will present a new creative challenge and a variety of media to experiment with. Seasonal themed projects may include abstract design, printmaking, still life, landscape painting, drawing, collage and sculpture. Next workshop is Saturday, Nov 11, (Family Tree Mixed Media) at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fees are $20 resident/$30 non-resident.

Babysitting Training — American Red Cross

Babysitting training from the American Red Cross offers the best in child development and safety training. It builds confidence to hold, feed and care for infants and toddlers, work with children safely and deal with emergencies. Just as importantly, it teaches lifelong entrepreneurial and career development skills. Students will learn how to take care of infants and children, make decisions and solve problems, handle emergency injuries and illness, handle accidents and learn the tools for becoming good role models. Program is for children ages 11 through 15. Session 1 is Saturday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Jude Parish Center. Fees are $110/resident and $121/non-resident.

Yogalates

Use the disciplines of Pilates and Yoga for better overall conditioning. Pilates focuses on the core and moving correctly from the inside out; improve posture and start feeling long and lean. Yoga incorporates balance, breathing and the benefit of a focused stretch. Feel good all over. Class will be held at the St. Jude Parish Center on Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Session 2 is Nov. 20 through Dec, 18. Fees are $60 resident/$70 non-resident.