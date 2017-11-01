Letter: Bennett refutes letter writer’s claims

To the Editor:

I am writing a rebuttal to the letter from Jim Weinberg. Jim Weinberg has been trying to push me out of this campaign since before I was on the ballot as unaffiliated, not independent. He’s tried several tactics. He even went so far as to write a “withdrawal” letter on my behalf, stating I would drop out of the race and support his candidate, Ken Kellogg. When that didn’t work, he resorted to harassing me via text.

I did not have a failed business, I sold it voluntarily; I do not owe any back taxes. As far as a bankruptcy I had a company trying to hold me personally responsible for corporation assets. I could have easily won the case in court but at prohibitive cost. My legal counsel advised me it would be cheaper and quicker to file bankruptcy.

What I do find interesting is that Jim Weinberg keeps trying to bully me out and coincidentally the Republican Town Committee meets in his office. Makes one wonder if he’s alone in this. If he feels Kellogg really is the best candidate, why is he trying to bully me?

Frank Bennett