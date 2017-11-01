Letter: Bennett refutes letter writer’s claims

Monroe Courier

To the Editor:

I am writing a rebuttal to the letter from Jim Weinberg. Jim Weinberg has been trying to push me out of this campaign since before I was on the ballot as unaffiliated, not independent. He’s tried several tactics. He even went so far as to write a “withdrawal” letter on my behalf, stating I would drop out of the race and support his candidate, Ken Kellogg. When that didn’t work, he resorted to harassing me via text.

I did not have a failed business, I sold it voluntarily; I do not owe any back taxes. As far as a bankruptcy I had a company trying to hold me personally responsible for corporation assets. I could have easily won the case in court but at prohibitive cost. My legal counsel advised me it would be cheaper and quicker to file bankruptcy.

What I do find interesting is that Jim Weinberg keeps trying to bully me out and coincidentally the Republican Town Committee meets in his office. Makes one wonder if he’s alone in this. If he feels Kellogg really is the best candidate, why is he trying to bully me?

Frank Bennett

Unaffiliated first selectman candidate

 

  • Jim Weinberg

    Editor and citizens of Monroe,nMr Bennett may fancy himself as a politician but that does not give him free license with the facts and the right to disparage others.nnFirst, I met with Bennett twice, I believe the only two times that I have even met the man, publicly or otherwise. The first time to get a sense of who he was and if he were someone I wished to support in his efforts. The second time, he came to my office and we spoke about the race and the possible outcomes. This is the first time exiting the race was discussed, AFTER he was solidly in the race already. The meeting was scheduled by Bennett, who texted me and asked my how that afternoon looked if he came by my office. in that meeting, I asked him if he wished to see a possible way to exit the race gracefully, he indicated he did and I prepared a short letter for that purpose. nI have never ‘harassed’ Bennett in any way, and I demand he make a public apology withdrawing that claim, or proceed to the police department with any proof he has to substantiate this outrage. I have always tried to respect and accept his decision in our conversations and in the one follow up text we exchanged. I did say to him that one important aspect of running for office in Monroe was always to do what was in the best interest of the town, and i wished him good luck in the race if he decided to stay in. nNow, I do not know if Bennett has suddenly paid his back taxes, but I can assure you as of the day I wrote the letter, I was told that he was still in arrears on his taxes. If this is not accurate, Bennett may wish to go talk to the tax collectors office to straighten this out. As far as the bankruptcy and the reasons for it, the ONLY knowledge I have of this event is from Mr Bennett himself. If he chooses to characterize it differently now, that is his story to tell. I stand by the facts I wrote; Mr Bennett’s business experience is limited to a failed business and bankruptcy. If he was forced to sell it and to proceed through bankruptcy than either it was a failed business or he took the easy way out, or as Bennett states in his letter “it would be cheaper and quicker to file bankruptcy”.nThe fact of the matter is it is always easier and quicker to leave others holding your debt rather than resolving it.nMonroe cannot afford “easier and quicker”. We need legitimate leadership. I will leave the voters to determine if this gentleman represents what Monroe needs and deserves.

