Kids Helping Kids holds Thanksgiving Bread Bake

Kids Helping Kids (KHK) has set a goal for their ninth season of Thanksgiving bread baking. Last year KHK sold more than 2,300 pumpkin breads and, through donations, were able to provide a local shelter with several hundred breads for Thanksgiving meals. This year they hope to sell 2,500 of their nut-free pumpkin breads at $10 a loaf. All profits will go to fund future Kids Helping Kids projects.

Kids Helping Kids members from more than 25 different local middle and high schools will participate in the production and sale of the breads this year. Lead ambassador Logan Diliberto, a senior at St. Luke’s School said, “We have more than 80 volunteers participate each year for the annual Thanksgiving Bread Bake. KHK members hold planning sessions in early September breaking down every aspect of the bread bake. Each one of us then gets to contribute in our area of interest.” KHK members are presented with an opportunity to learn about manufacturing, distribution, marketing, PR and sales, all from this one event. The bread bake is KHK’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

The bread bake will take place on Thursday, Nov. 16 and delivery will begin Friday, Nov. 17, continuing until Tuesday, Nov. 21. Kids Helping Kids students are already pre-selling and taking orders.

To order in advance or donate bread to families in need, order online at kidshelpingkidsct.org/thanksgiving-bread-drive/.

All donated loaves will be distributed personally by KHK volunteers to families picking up free turkeys at Inspiria and the Salvation Army.

Breads also will be available for purchase at Athlete’s Source, 1097 High Ridge Road, Stamford, Friday-Tuesday, 9:30-6, Sunday 11-5; St. Luke’s School, 377 North Wilton Road, New Canaan, Monday, 8-3; The Dojo, 1030 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, Friday-Tuesday, 1-6, Saturday, 10-1; and Stamford Toy Store, 970 High Ridge Road, Stamford, Saturday, 10-2.

Kids Helping Kids (KHK) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is developing leadership skills through youth-led service projects. To find out more, visit KidsHelpingKidsCT.org or email [email protected].