Masuk swimmers fifth in SWC meet

Host Masuk High put forth a solid effort in Saturday’s South-West Conference girls swim championships.

The Panthers scored 268 points to place fifth among 11 schools. Weston was first.

Final tallies included results from the diving competition, which took place at New Fairfield High on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

“If you like the sport of swimming it’s a fun place to be,” Masuk coach Mark McKee said on a noisy pool deck during the championship meet.

“It brings out a lot of great swims from the girls. They are swimming fast, they’re swimming hard, they’re swimming well. They’re having fun.”

McKee pointed out how high the level of competition is with SWC teams that are also strong state championship competitors, including Weston (590), second-place Pomperaug of Southbury (404 points), third-place Newtown (323.5) and fourth-place Brookfield (319).

In the first swimming event, the 200 yard medley relay race, Masuk came in fifth.

The team of Liz Stoelzel, Makenna Nicholas, Margaret Didio and Kaley Youngcourt finished in a time of 1:55.72 to bring home 32 points.

In the 200 freestyle race, Erika Stone placed fifth in a time of 2:05.80 for 16 points.

Didio was eighth in the 200 individual medley, making her final touch in 2:22.82 for 13 points. Makenna Nicholas was ninth in the 200 IM in a time of 2:24.85 for 12 points.

Kaley Youngcourt tied for seventh in the 50 free, sprinting to a time of 26.21 for 13.50 points.

Didio came in seventh in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.95 to earn 14 points.

In the 100 free, Stone placed 10th in 58.69 for 10 points.

In the 500 free, Becky Young showed off her endurance to place eighth in 5:39.38 for 13 points.

The 200 free relay of Didio, Young, Zoe Helmke and Stone finished in fifth place with a time of 1:49.66 for 32 points.

In the 100 backstroke race, Stoelzel came in fourth in a time of 1:02.58 for 17 points.

Masuk’s best 100 breaststroke time was recorded by Nicholas, who placed seventh in 1:12.20 for 14 points.

Youngcourt was ninth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.45 for 12 points.

The 400 free relay team of Stoelzel, Stone, Nicholas and Youngcourt placed fourth in 3:47.84 for 34 points.

Diver Julianna McCory was 17th with a score of 253.75 for two points.