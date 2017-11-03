Letter: Democrats get things done

To the Editor:

From 1995 through 2008, the Democrats held the first selectman seat. During that time, the senior center was built using a state of state STEAP grant for a portion of its cost; the new Edith Wheeler Memorial Library was built partially with grant monies; and the renovation of the police station was begun, again using grant money. Democrats get things done.

During this period, the refinancing of bonds saved the taxpayers more than $4 million. The land adjacent to Wolfe Parke was preserved as open space for the future. Additionally, 40 acres of land was acquired for Wolfe Park and a trail was developed from the lake to Pepper Street. Democrats get things done.

Between 1995 and 2008, five fire trucks were purchased using grant money to replace the aging fleet. The EMS was moved to larger headquarters and a $38-million renovation to Masuk High School was carried out. Democrats get things done.

Democrats will solve the problem of Chalk Hill because we get things done. Vote Line A.

Carlos Reinoso, Jr.