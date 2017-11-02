Kellogg brings leadership, accomplished résumé

While extolling the successes of the past eight years, Ken Kellogg acknowledges that more work remains to be done in such areas as controlling taxes, improving infrastructure and strengthening commercial development.

And the Town Council member feels his experience in both the public and private sector, and his record of accomplishments, make him the right fit to fill the shoes of outgoing fellow Republican First Selectman Steve Vavrek.

“I want to continue to have a positive impact on our town and our community,” said Kellogg. “I have the experience. I have served in leadership roles and have delivered results. I have spent a decade volunteering on boards and commissions, one of many who make this community great, and I just want to have an even more positive impact as first selectman.”

On Town Council, Kellogg has served as liaison to the Emergency Medical Services Commission and Board of Health. A licensed paramedic, he has more than 25 years of public safety and emergency planning experience as well as more than 10 years of experience in corporate business and public/non-profit operations.

Among his accomplishments, Kellogg was instrumental in creation of the new Monroe Health Department, launched strategic planning for the local fire departments, health department and municipal space needs, and spearheaded the new senior tax relief program.

Kellogg stressed the need to control taxes while saying that smart investments need to be made in infrastructure, public safety, the already excellent school system, and aiding success of commercial businesses in the town.

“We want to continue to make Monroe a great town to live, work, raise a family, and to retire,” said Kellogg, adding that step one is continuing strong relationships with the school administration, town department heads, the Town Council, and the Board of Finance in keeping finances in check.

Kellogg said the focus needs to be on controlling taxes — first, by controlling spending. He said he will look at the town’s purchasing process to make sure “we are getting the best value for our dollar.”

Kellogg credited Vavrek for his leadership in keeping tax increases at an average of 2.5% per year during his eight years, a far cry, he added, from the previous Democrat first selectman leadership that had tax hikes at more than 6% per year.

Another area where Kellogg said the town has moved in the right direction is infrastructure, where, under Vavrek, 56 of the 140 town-maintained roads have been paved, an incredible improvement over previous years.

“We need to continue our investment there,” said Kellogg on road paving. “I hear it every day, that we still have to get to all the roads and finish them. Once we do that, the cost goes down. It’s 18 times more expensive to deal with roads in poor condition as opposed to maintaining good roads.”

Improving the town’s infrastructure will aid in not only retaining but also increasing the town’s commercial base — an area where Kellogg is in agreement with his opponents, Democrat Dan Hunsberger and unaffiliated candidate Frank Bennett. How to accomplish that is where the three part company, with both Hunsberger and Bennett eyeing an economic development coordinator of sorts, added through contracted services or on a commission-based salary.

“Economic development is of utmost importance, especially in industrial zones — that’s where we need to focus,” said Kellogg. “I certainly do not want to close the door on the concept of paid economic development staff, if there is a clear return on investment and it makes sense. However, work needs to be done. I’m not someone who is just going to throw money at a problem.”

Kellogg said the commercial grand list has grown in recent years, from 9% to 11%, but more improvement is necessary to offset increasing costs. And the town councilman said his plan for this has three phases — people, process and partnerships.

“I’ve heard concerns from business owners, developers, real estate brokers. They understand there have to be rules, but they want them to be simple, clear,” said Kellogg. “I will implement a comprehensive economic development plan that focuses on people, process, and partnerships so that Monroe becomes known as a town that is business-friendly, and easy to work with, so we can continue to grow our commercial development in a way that maintains our town’s character and lowers the property tax burden on our families.”

Kellogg said he will “create a clear vision and mission” focused on customer service and working as a team to deliver solutions.

“That’s why we need to bring our customers in — residents, developers, Realtors — and have them tell us what we’re doing, what works, what’s not working. We have to listen to our customers,” said Kellogg.

He said he will review the current process and identify ways to simplify and streamline, and to use technology to improve workflow. Finally, Kellogg said, he will maintain strong relationships with the town’s Economic Development Commission and Chamber of Commerce, to collaborate on a comprehensive marketing plan to recruit and retain businesses.

“I will partner with our Planning & Zoning Commission and support regulation review, to make sure we are competitive with neighboring towns while maintaining our town’s character,” said Kellogg. “My vision is a Monroe Town Hall that is recognized as a model for excellence in customer service and efficiency. Working together with our dedicated town employees, we will focus on improving our processes, create clear and consistent operating procedures, and utilize technology to improve workflow management.”

Kellogg said he has fought for regulation changes, and was successful with one local business that sought food trucks at its establishment. An old ordinance, a peddler law, prevented such food trucks from being at establishments for more than 10 minutes. Kellogg said he studied the issue and helped change the law.

“I work at finding out what the problems are and solving them,” said Kellogg. “There is no magical solution. Just putting a body in there and all the problems will be solved is an overly simplistic view, in my opinion. I owe it to taxpayers, our staff, the business owners. I will evaluate this situation just as if I was running a business. You need to fix the problem first.”

While land use is important, said Kellogg, so is trying to reduce town expenditures, especially with the potential loss of state budget aid down the road.

“I will have immediate and ongoing conversations with all town department heads, Town Council, school superintendent, Board of Finance, and work together to position ourselves assuming long term we may be going down this path again,” said Kellogg about not receiving any state aid in future years.

“I still think we should fight for it,” added Kellogg about the state money. “We as Monroe taxpayers give to the state in income taxes alone $40 million every year, so we should expect a small return on what we give back. I will fight for that.”