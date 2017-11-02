Bennett looks to shock system

Frank Bennett is a businessman, not a career politician, and he’s hoping that distinction gives him an edge among residents who have grown tired of partisan politics and ever-rising taxes with no real end in sight.

“I come from the business world, where you have to produce results, and you have to produce results every day to be a success,” said Bennett, a registered Republican who is running as an unaffiliated candidate after failing to garner the local GOP endorsement.

“This town has so much to offer people, incredibly great schools,” added Bennett. “But people are angry. There’s too much talking about what to do but nothing really happening. We’re seeing more and more taxes, and no new ideas to change course. I believe I can make a difference. I can solve problems.”

With First Selectman Steve Vavrek not running, Bennett is facing off against Republican Ken Kellogg and Democrat Dan Hunsberger, both established names in Monroe’s political world. But Bennett feels his unaffiliated status could be a benefit, since, as of November 2016, unaffiliated voters totaled 6,152, which nearly matches registered Democrats (2,757) and Republicans (3,615) combined.

And the 45-year Monroe resident said his message will resonate with voters — reinvigorating the commercial base, streamlining and updating Town Hall operations, and focusing on obtaining grants that could bring millions of dollars into town coffers for such projects as road upgrades.

“I’ve talked to developers, and it’s true, Monroe has a negative reputation when it comes to bringing in business to town,” said Bennett, who would like to expand the town’s commercial base and has already reached out to local real estate developers about their concerns. “I will work to change that.”

Bennett, a past member of the town’s Youth Commission, has been out of town politics for a few decades, instead focusing on starting and later running his business, Auto Paint of Stratford Inc., for 16 years.

“I’ve been in the business world for a long time,” said Bennett. “Being in business for myself, I was basically the CEO of that operation and I was responsible for all facets of the business in a similar way that the first selectman is. You have to look at a town as a business.”

While developers say a lack of sewers is a problem coming into Monroe, Bennett said that new technologies are available, some of which cost the same as sewer tie-ins, that can aid in attracting new commercial businesses.

“We missed the boat on (sewers) years ago,” said Bennett. “In the late 1990s, 2000, Trumbull was OK with us hooking up, Bridgeport would have accepted the waste via Trumbull. Now I don’t think either city would do it. I believe they have zero interest in getting involved.”

But these issues would fall under the purview of the economic development commission, overseen by a grant administrator whom Bennett said he would hire if elected. But the post would not be a full-time town employee but someone who would work on commission.

“We’re not getting federal or state grants,” said Bennett. “We’re missing out on millions and millions of dollars. This grant administrator would not be a town employee position but a commission-based position. If the individual brings in millions, that person will have earned the salary, and I don’t believe taxpayers will care at all about paying that money.”

Grant writing is now in the hands of town hall department heads, said Bennett, who are already faced with an enormous workload.

“I have great respect, complete praise for the people working at Town Hall. They are dedicated and professional. That is not said enough,” added Bennett.

With Monroe expected to receive reductions in state funds in the future, Bennett said he would be focusing on keeping budgets in check. He plans to ask each department head for three budget proposals — one flat, one with a 10% decrease, one with a 20% decrease — for the coming fiscal year.

“Even at a 20% decrease, it will be tough to make up the money lost from the state,” said Bennett.

Bennett said he was pleased with how the Board of Education operates, with budgets being mainly flat, but with enrollment dropping in recent years, he said, costs need to be examined to see what savings can be realized. And he also plans to work alongside school officials in the handling of the now-vacant Chalk Hill School.

“People like our message,” said Bennett. “They keep telling me they like what I have to say, especially after the Masuk High debate. A lot of people came up to me after that debate and complimented me on my message. I’m sincere. I’m a straight shooter.”