Police log: Oct. 23-29

The Monroe Police Department responded to 28 alarms, 22 medical emergencies and three 911 hang-ups between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29.

Monday, Oct. 23

11:22 a.m. — Two vehicles were entered overnight on Old Tannery Road, said police. Nothing was reportedly taken, but the homeowner requested additional patrols on the street.

7:24 p.m. — A gas grill was reported stolen from a Fan Hill Road home. Police are investigating the incident.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

11:22 a.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 25 at Corporate Drive. No injuries were reported.

2:48 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred in the middle of the roadway on Fan Hill Road at Elm Street. No injuries were reported.

3:36 p.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Hattertown Road at Route 59. No injuries were reported.

5:44 p.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Moose Hill Road and Route 110. No injuries were reported.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

7:46 a.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 111 at Moose Hill Road. No injuries were reported.

8:51 a.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Hattertown Road at Knapp Street. No injuries were reported.

2:52 p.m. — A Todd Drive resident reported returning home about 2 p.m. and finding the front door of the residence unlocked and a screen damaged. Police are investigating the incident.

6:40 p.m. — James L. McGovern, 55, of Wilmington, Vt., was arrested for driving under the influence on Route 110. Police said an officer on patrol on Route 110 near Moose Hill observed a suspicious vehicle in the firehouse parking lot. The officer stopped the vehicle as the operator attempted to drive away, said police. While interviewing McGovern, police said, the officer detected an odor of alcohol on his breath. McGovern then failed a field sobriety test, said police. McGovern posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Nov. 6.

Thursday, Oct. 26

12:57 a.m. — Robert James Tartaglia was charged with possession of narcotics after he was stopped for a motor vehicle violation, said police. After officers stopped his vehicle, police said, drug paraphernalia and marijuana residue were found in the vehicle. He was released on a promise to appear in Superior Court on Nov. 3.

4:47 p.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 25 at Bradford Drive. No injuries were reported.

Friday, Oct. 27

1:06 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 110 at Richmond Drive. No injuries were reported.

7:01 p.m. — A report of a suspicious person led to a drug arrest and two warrants being served. Police said officers responded to a report of a suspicious person walking along Guinea Road. When officers arrived, police said, they found Keith John Lancaster, 34, of Elm Street, who stated he had left his girlfriend’s house after having an argument and was waiting to be picked up by a friend. While interviewing Lancaster, police said, officers learned there was an arrest warrant for sixth-degree larceny out of Trumbull. Police said officers then found heroin, various pills and empty oxycodone bottles on Lancaster while searching him. Lancaster was then arrested by Monroe police for possession of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance. He posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in superior court on Nov. 3. Once he posted, Lancaster was then transported to Trumbull police in connection with that department’s warrant. Monroe police then arrested Kaileigh Ravis, 31, of Guinea Road on an arrest warrant, also out of Trumbull. Police said officers interviewed Ravis, who was Lancaster’s girlfriend, about the situation when they learned that she, too, had a warrant for her arrest on two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny. Ravis was transported to Trumbull police to answer the charges, police said.

Saturday, Oct. 28

1:52 a.m. — Police arrested Therese Sellas, 39, of Shelton, for driving under the influence after stopping her vehicle on Route 111 and Church Street. An officer observed a vehicle cross the centerline while traveling northbound on Route 111, said police. The officer stopped the vehicle and, while interviewing Sellas, detected an odor of alcohol, said police, adding that she then failed a field sobriety test. Sellas posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Nov. 7.

2:13 a.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 25. No injuries were reported.

8:46 a.m. — Michael A. Russo, 30, of Trumbull, turned himself in on a larceny warrant. Police said Russo stole money and landscaping equipment from his former employer’s business on Enterprise Drive. The theft occurred on Sept. 28, said police. Russo posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Nov. 7.

9:12 a.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 34. No injuries were reported.