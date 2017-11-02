Hunsberger aims to take town’s reins

State budgetary uncertainty has local residents, no matter their political persuasion, fearing potential tax hikes in the near future — and that has energized Dan Hunsberger in his quest to grab the town’s top spot and bring everyone together under the “One Monroe” banner.

With popular four-term First Selectman Steve Vavrek not running Nov. 7, Hunsberger hopes to avenge his loss two years ago in his battle for the first selectman seat against fellow Town Council member and Republican challenger Ken Kellogg and unaffiliated candidate Frank Bennett.

“We need to build consensus, regardless of party,” said Hunsberger. “We need to get to the center where real conversations can happen, where we can get some real results. That’s the idea with the “Purple” campaign. What’s more important — who the author of the solution is or the ultimate positive result to the community? I feel I am the person to be able to bring everyone together to solve our problems.”

And the results Hunsberger will be seeking, if elected, will come in expanding the town’s commercial tax base and improving systems and transparency in Town Hall business, bringing the town’s infrastructure into the 21st Century.

“It is vital to us to increase our grand list because of the cost to the taxpayers if we don’t,” said Hunsberger. “The taxes continue to go up and up and up if we don’t get the commercial side developed in town.”

Hunsberger said the town’s 35.76 mill rate is among the highest 25% in the state, which hurts the taxpayers in their wallets and the town in its ability to compete for commercial businesses to fill many of the vacant locations in town.

“Things don’t have to stay this way,” added Hunsberger, who spent some four decades with the Stamford Fire Department, serving as captain as well as the city’s director of emergency management and, most recently, as fire and EMS supervisor in Stamford’s 911 Emergency Communications Center, before earning his law degree from Quinnipiac University and being admitted to practice law in the state and federal courts of Connecticut.

A major piece in improving outsiders’ “negative” perception of Monroe’s business climate, said Hunsberger, would be appointing an economic development coordinator, a position mandated by the town charter but never filled, costing Monroe in commercial development over the years.

“Yes, we’ve had businesses come in, but we’ve had a lot that have left,” said the Town Council member. “The concept is for that person to come in and see what we can do to have businesses stay in town. This has not been done in the course of the last eight years. The evidence of that is the fact that we’re still discussing the fact we need economic development eight years later.

“If we had done something in last eight years in economic development, we would not be saying we need to do something about economic development,” added Hunsberger.

Hunsberger said this economic development coordinator would also examine the town’s zoning regulations, specific to certain commercial lots, to see if changes to that one area could aid in bringing in a business.

“We need to get the best value tax-wise without adversely impacting the community,” said Hunsberger.

And with an eye toward keeping town expenditures in check, Hunsberger said this economic development post, which would also focus on grant writing, would not be a town employee position but would instead be contracted out.

Currently on the Town Council, Hunsberger has previously served on the Board of Finance, the Inland Wetlands Commission and the EMS Commission. Additionally, he represents Monroe as a member of the Connecticut EMS Southwest Regional Communications Center’s board of directors. With that experience, the longtime Monroe resident said, he has seen firsthand how antiquated the Town Hall operations are in some areas, which has placed a strain on what he termed a “dedicated” group of employees.

“We are not investing in the infrastructure and technologies in town to make it more streamlined,” said Hunsberger. “We can increase revenue and reduce costs by improving how we do business at Town Hall.”

Hunsberger said he plans for more online opportunities, especially in the land use area, where he hopes to eventually see applicants submit plans on the town website, leaving it “untouched by human hands until reviewed and approved” by the land use agencies involved. The tracking system will allow for applications to be opened online, updated and tracked with the goal of keeping residents and businesses up to date on where their projects stand.

Surveys would be sent to those interfacing with the town to get feedback on their interaction, allowing for department heads to learn how best to improve services. Hunsberger said he would also meet weekly with department heads to help keep morale at a high level.

“For each service Town Hall delivers, you should have reliable expectations for response times, quality and communication,” said Hunsberger. “With One Monroe’s vision of creating service benchmark standards to build toward, town hall will be able to provide a friendlier and better experience for people and businesses.”

“I want to build a sense of community and make sure people are appreciated — and that would be coming right from the first selectman’s office. It’s simple, but so effective,” added Hunsberger.

Hunsberger also stated that working alongside the Board of Education with an eye on keeping costs in check is key, but not at the expense of what has become a top-rated, highly recognized school system.

“As we deal with the reduction in state dollars, we are going to have to use the operational savings with economic growth to maintain our investment levels to remain competitive,” said Hunsberger. “While our educational system is first about our children, the impact on our property values would be significant were our schools to slip. Our children’s future and the desirability of Monroe hangs in the balance.”