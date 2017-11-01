Monroe Courier

Aiden McShane’s goal lifts Masuk into title tilt

By Andy Hutchison on November 1, 2017

Aiden McShane plays above the crowd in the SWC semifinal. — Andy Hutchison photos

The South-West Conference boys soccer tournament semifinal contest between host Masuk High and Newtown appeared certain to be headed into overtime with every passing scoreless minute on Wednesday night.

Then, Aiden McShane found the back of the net with just 3:27 left in regulation to send the Panthers to a 1-0 win over the Nighthawks.

“We definitely could have won in overtime. We can outlast them, and we’re fundamentally sound. But if we need a final punch I’m happy to deliver it,” McShane said.

Ryan Winkler delivers a pass for the Panthers.

The goal can best be described as a fortuitous bounce for the Panthers.

McShane drilled a shot from the right side that deflected off a Newtown defender.

Nighthawks’ goalkeeper C.J. Trivers, moving to his right, had the ball change directions and he could not recover as the ball found open space behind him.

Neither team mustered many chances.

Both Trivers and Masuk keeper Sam Forsythe made four saves.

Masuk had the only three corner kicks of the game, which was controlled mostly in the midfield.

The second-seeded Panthers advance to play top-seeded Joel Barlow of Redding; No. 3 Newtown picks things up again in state tourney play.

 

Ryan Hodska marks a Newtown player.

“It’s going to be a battle. They’re another great team,” Masuk head coach Antonio Viscuso said of the championship tilt, set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Pomperaug High.

“It feels great. We worked hard all year. We definitely deserved it being the No. 2 seed,” assistant coach Dan Zacchilli added. “It took a lot of hard work and grit, but we stuck it out until the end to book our ticket there.”

Viscuso credited Newtown coach Nick Booth for doing a great job in taking his team this far in his first season as head coach of the Nighthawks.

“Newtown played a great game. They played beautiful soccer, they like to possess the ball,” Viscuso said.

“We really kept the ball which I was really proud of,” Booth said.

