Cyndy Etler: Return to Masuk brings author full circle

Cyndy Etler’s childhood was filled with physical and emotional abuse, anger, fighting, depression — so much so that she even considered suicide.

She fought back against a horrendous stepfather, ran away from home, ended up in Straight Inc. — once touted as a cure-all for troubled youth but later uncovered to be a virtual torture chamber used to brainwash teenagers into submission. Her life in Monroe was a virtual hell.

But Etler took control of her life, leaving the state to dedicate herself to helping troubled youngsters. Now she returns to Masuk High School for the first time since her youth as an accomplished author and teen life coach to pass on her story of survival — to let others who may face similar trials that they are not alone, there is hope.

“I’m a little scared,” said Etler about returning to the place where she was at her lowest emotionally. “I know when I go inside, I will need some time to process my emotions. I haven’t been back since 1990.

“It’s really stunning, it’s all coming full circle,” added Etler. “Back then I perceived myself as the muck on the bottom of a shoe. Now I’m coming back a published author. I’m amazed at the reception. People are so happy for me to come.”

Etler has a full day on Friday in her return to Monroe. She will be speaking to students at Masuk High School from 7:25 to 10:25 a.m.; Monroe Alternative School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Linda’s Story Time, 447 Monroe Tpk., from 4 to 6 p.m. Books will be available for purchase at Linda’s Story Time, and Etler will be signing books.

“If you believe in magic,” said Etler, “you know it played a hand in this story. If you had told me 27 years ago that I would be doing this, I wouldn’t have believed it. I wasn’t even sure, then, that I would make it to this day. I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to return to Masuk, to inspire the kids in the seat that was mine three decades ago.”

Etler’s first tragedy happened before she was even old enough to comprehend — her father, a musician, died when she was 1. This, in turn, left her mother, who was much younger than her father, in a crippling state of depression.

Etler said her mother would ultimately remarry, to a man who would physically and sexually abuse Etler. When she hit puberty at around 11, Etler said, she turned from a difficult child to combative teen, attempting to fight back against her mother’s husband who had stolen her youth.

At age 13, to escape physical and sexual abuse, she ran away from home.

“The Monroe police found me, and I was given a choice — go home or go to a foster home. I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t get to the foster home fast enough,” said Etler, who was moved to Janis House in Bridgeport, where the seeds were planted for her future role as teen life coach.

“That was the best month of my childhood. It was there that I realized who I wanted to become as an adult, as a professional. I wanted to be able to help others,” said Etler. “I knew that would be my mission, to be there for troubled kids.”

But after one month, Etler was forced out. And she said next thing she knew, she was being shipped to the notorious “tough-love” program Straight Inc., described by the ACLU as “a concentration camp for throwaway teens.” At age 15, when released, she struggled to fit in, fell into depression, and battled thoughts of suicide.

Then she met her Masuk High School English teacher, who accepted Etler as she was — sad, scared and always late for class. She also gave Etler a life-changing gift — recognition of her talent as a writer. Thanks to this teacher’s influence, Etler said, she decided to live, for she knew what she needed to do, write books and help other struggling teens.

“I taught in high school for 17 years, I know the audience,” said Etler, adding that one of the keys to understanding teens is for parents to “shut up and listen to your kids.”

“Parents sometimes don’t listen to the kids,” added Etler. “Parents are so focused on what their kids should do, they don’t really listen to the kids.”

Currently a young adult author and teen life coach, Etler spent 17 years teaching troubled teens in schools across America. Before she was paid for teaching, Etler did it for free, volunteering at public schools and facilities for runaway teens. Today she speaks at fund-raisers, schools and libraries, convincing teens that books work better than drugs.

Within a year of graduating from the University of Massachusetts at Boston with a bachelor’s degree in English and American studies, Etler obtained a master’s degree in secondary education. Along the way she picked up numerous awards, including the Student Leadership Award in her junior and senior years and the prestigious American Studies Department Book Award in her senior year. Her debut memoir, The Dead Inside, was published in April 2017. The sequel, We Can’t Be Friends, has already hit bookshelves, also to critical acclaim.

“Authenticity is so important when dealing with teens,” said Etler. “When I’m talking to them, there are times I tear up. The kids see that, and it shows them that this is someone who can show emotion. Kids are hiding pain, so this legitimizes it for them. Whatever you’re suffering through, you’re not alone. I’m a person who really, really cares.”