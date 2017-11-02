Commentary: State budget step in right direction, finally

The governor’s decision to sign the bipartisan, compromise state budget last week closed a projected $3.5-billion deficit over the next two years and is the first wise decision he has made concerning the state budget for some time.
This budget, passed overwhelmingly in both chambers, eliminates the Governor’s executive order that deprived schools, communities, and nonprofit social service organizations of essential funding for the past 123 days. Monroe stood to lose more than $14 million over the biennium if the governor had his way, but that was averted in the budget that I supported.
In the end there were two choices — this compromise budget or the governor’s dreadful executive order. I am relieved that the governor saw the light of day and conceded that signing our budget was the only way to end this budget crisis that has affected too many Connecticut families.
This budget restores 95% of Monroe’s municipal aid and education funding, and also refuses the governor’s proposal to transfer a third of the cost of teacher pensions onto municipalities. I made a promise to do whatever it took to ensure this funding was saved, so the best option was to support this compromise budget in spite of certain elements I am still uncomfortable with. I count this as a victory for our towns over Gov. Malloy, and I will resume the fight for Connecticut’s future next session.
Anyone who watched this budget crisis unfold knows how hopeless our situation seemed for most of the year and sensed massive tax increases on the horizon. For a while, it looked like tolls, sales tax hikes, cell phones taxes, taxes on seasonal homes, and supplemental property tax bills were all inevitable. The fact that none of these new taxes were implemented is an achievement, especially given the budget keeps funding core government services like Care4Kids and Meals on Wheels.
Earlier in 2017, the majority party essentially set our fiscal house on fire by passing the SEBAC union agreement. Rather than stand back and watch the house burn down, I grabbed the nearest hose I could find to extinguish it. We still have a lot of work to do but the state will truly be in better shape now that this budget will become law.
Some of the highlights of this budget include a spending cap, no sales tax increase, no income tax increase, predictable municipal aid based on a formula, full funding for day/employment services for individuals with intellectual disabilities, significant municipal mandate relief, the phasing in of income tax elimination for social security/pension income and more.
Will this budget resolve all the issues our state is facing? Of course not, because no single budget could correct the years of irresponsible fiscal policy. However, this budget does establish that the mistakes of the past won’t be repeated. These are policies that will be felt long term. We will be back to deal with the budget once again in the spring and will continue to fight for what’s right, but for now, let’s focus on what’s important. That we have started not only a foundation for change, but a bipartisan conversation among those in the General Assembly that recognize it’s necessary; and that we are the legislature that can make it happen.
Commentary: State budget step in right direction, finally
By J.P. Sredzinski on November 2, 2017
