Election News: Absentee ballots will be available

Absentee ballots for the Tuesday, Nov. 7, municipal election are now available in the town clerk’s office.

The town clerk’s office will have extended hours for absentee voting Thursday, Nov. 2, until 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. Persons who believe that they will be unable to vote in person on Nov. 7 may apply for an absentee ballot. Acceptable reasons for voting in this manner are limited to the following:

Absence from Town during all the hours of voting (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Service in the Armed Forces (including the service academies)

Illness

Physical Disability

Religious tenets which forbid such activity on Election Day

For more information,contact the town clerk’s office at (203) 452-2811 or email [email protected]