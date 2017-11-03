Letter: Kellogg is the right person

To the Editor:

It is now election season and you will be reading a variety of letters and ultimately deciding who you will support. The first vote that Fran and I will make on Nov. 7 is for Ken Kellogg as first selectman.

As tax collector, I have had the privilege, on several occasions, of working with Ken, our councilman. I have seen his depth of compassion for people and understanding of municipal taxes when working closely with him on tax relief for the elderly and disabled. His attention to detail, while never losing sight of the big picture, is refreshing.

With the state budget still unsettled, Ken is the right person to guide Monroe through these uncharted waters. Please join Fran and me in voting for Ken Kellogg, the best candidate for first selectman.

Manny and Fran Cambra