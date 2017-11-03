Monroe Courier

Letter: Kellogg will serve with distinction

By Monroe Courier on November 3, 2017 in Letters, Opinion · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Monroe is very fortunate this year to have an outstanding candidate for first selectman. Ken Kellogg, Republican, is intelligent, energetic, quick to grasp the details of a situation, and a very hard worker. He sets high standards for himself and will expect the same from others who represent us at Town Hall.

I worked in the Town Hall for a number of years, and I am aware of how vital these qualities are in daily interactions with staff as well as contact with our fellow citizens.  

Ken’s record of experience and achievement, and his demonstrated commitment to our town as a Council member, are reasons to be confident that he will serve with distinction. Please vote on Nov. 7 for Ken Kellogg to be our next first selectman.

Kay Inderdohnen

Hillside Lane

 

