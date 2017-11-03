Monroe Courier

Letter: Seeking finance board post

By Monroe Courier on November 3, 2017 in Letters, Opinion · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

My name is Steve Kirsch and I’m seeking a position on the Board of Finance for three primary

reasons. I want to become more involved in town government. I already regularly attend both the Town Council and Board of Finance meetings, often being the only “regular citizen” in attendance, which is especially true during budget season.

I understand the processes, issues, and data. I want to see the Board of Finance continue to work in a bipartisan manner which can be strengthened with a more balanced makeup. I also want to ensure that the Board remains open to public input during the meetings and that more information is made easily accessible by the public.

I want to work on specific issues such as growing our reserve account; reducing our use of bonding for recurring needs (e.g. vehicles & roads); improving long range planning; and finding ways to be less dependent on state funding.

Steve Kirsch

Board of Finance candidate

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Board of Finance responds to Wielk letter
  2. Letter: Kellogg right man for job
  3. Thank you Monroe for supporting Broadway Summer
  4. Letter: Arts in the Park program a success

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Letter: Kellogg will serve with distinction Next Post Letter: Eager to continue serving town
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress