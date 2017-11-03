Letter: Seeking finance board post

To the Editor:

My name is Steve Kirsch and I’m seeking a position on the Board of Finance for three primary

reasons. I want to become more involved in town government. I already regularly attend both the Town Council and Board of Finance meetings, often being the only “regular citizen” in attendance, which is especially true during budget season.

I understand the processes, issues, and data. I want to see the Board of Finance continue to work in a bipartisan manner which can be strengthened with a more balanced makeup. I also want to ensure that the Board remains open to public input during the meetings and that more information is made easily accessible by the public.

I want to work on specific issues such as growing our reserve account; reducing our use of bonding for recurring needs (e.g. vehicles & roads); improving long range planning; and finding ways to be less dependent on state funding.

Steve Kirsch