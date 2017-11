To the Editor:

I had thought of asking a friend to write a letter on my behalf and decided against it. I think it’s my job to ask for your vote on Nov. 7, and I’m doing just that now.

I’ve feel I’ve served you well in the past and am looking forward to being your voice on the Town Council again. I’ve enjoyed meeting new residents and connecting with long-time constituents as I’ve walked the community. Thanks for your support, see you Tuesday.

Dee Dee Martin