Letter: Kellogg right choice for first selectman

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter in support of Ken Kellogg for first selectman. Ken and I have worked closely on town council and he is the right CEO for our town. Ken brings a highly educated team that has strong leadership and the proven ability to get things done in Monroe’s best interest.

Ken knows the inside intricacies of this town through years of unpaid hours on boards and commissions while knowing how to work with unions and volunteers to get the correct fiscal decisions for Monroe. Ken understands the needs of our beloved seniors and the importance of education and quality activities for our children. Ken cares about our business owners and the need for diversity in regards to future economic development in Monroe. Ken is the right guy. Ken is my choice. Ken should be your choice as well on Nov. 7.

Terry Rooney