Letter: Kellogg a public servant who cares

To the Editor:

Monroe is at a critical juncture. We need leadership that can achieve the right balance in terms of what we can afford to spend, while ensuring that we continue to have a great community and quality of life. Achieving that right balance requires someone who can effectively lead our town departments and work with other elected officials.

We have known Ken Kellogg for many years, since our boys were in Cub Scouts together. Ken’s diverse background makes him uniquely qualified to be our first selectman. His leadership style is collaborative and focused on achieving results. He really cares about Monroe and is driven to make our community even better. He is a true public servant who cares.

We are voting for Ken Kellogg and we encourage you to as well.

Chris and Mary Thornley