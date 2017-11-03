Letter: Hunsberger best choice for Monroe

To the Editor:

Dan Hunsberger believes essential services, quality schools, and support for local businesses make for healthy communities.

Dan will work tirelessly to grow our businesses and support our award-winning blue-ribbon schools. The schools of Monroe are one of our greatest assets, and Dan will continue to look for new and innovative ways to support and enhance our outstanding school system.

Dan will embrace residential and business development by examining every regulation and service the town provides. Monroe will become a friendlier, more responsive government, reengineering how we do things to work smarter.

Dan will exhibit leadership and fortitude to rise above petty partisan bickering. What Dan represents are not “Democrat ideas” or “Republican ideas” but rather “Monroe ideas.” Because let’s face it, there’s no Republican or Democrat way to strengthen a town. If there are good ideas that make Monroe better and help taxpayers, Dan will explore them.

Alan Vaglivelo