Monroe Courier

Letter: Kellogg a capable leader

By Monroe Courier on November 3, 2017 in Letters, Opinion · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

After 117 days into the fiscal year without a state budget, the state legislature finally passed a budget that restored almost all funding for Monroe. While this is great news temporarily, this is not a time for celebration or for rest.

Yes, the state budget will restore the $7 million we would have lost under the governor’s executive order, but Monroe needs to plan for the future. We need a capable first selectman who can use his experience to navigate the unchartered waters in the next two-plus years.

We know what to expect in fiscal year 2017/18 and 2018/19, but the years after that need to be carefully planned in order to prevent a major tax increase or a sharp cut to providing services.  In my opinion, Ken Kellogg is uniquely capable of handling such a task and I will be voting for him on Nov. 7.

Robert Westlund

Rodeo Drive

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Kellogg gets results
  2. Letter: Kellogg right man for job
  3. Letter: Kellogg will serve with distinction
  4. Letter: Endorsing Ken Kellogg

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Letter: Hunsberger best choice for Monroe Next Post Editorial: Remember — your vote counts
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress