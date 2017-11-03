Letter: Kellogg a capable leader

To the Editor:

After 117 days into the fiscal year without a state budget, the state legislature finally passed a budget that restored almost all funding for Monroe. While this is great news temporarily, this is not a time for celebration or for rest.

Yes, the state budget will restore the $7 million we would have lost under the governor’s executive order, but Monroe needs to plan for the future. We need a capable first selectman who can use his experience to navigate the unchartered waters in the next two-plus years.

We know what to expect in fiscal year 2017/18 and 2018/19, but the years after that need to be carefully planned in order to prevent a major tax increase or a sharp cut to providing services. In my opinion, Ken Kellogg is uniquely capable of handling such a task and I will be voting for him on Nov. 7.

Robert Westlund