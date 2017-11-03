Editorial: Remember — your vote counts

This year’s municipal election could bring major change to the town, with competitive races across the board.

Battle for control of the Board of Education, Board of Finance, Town Council, and, mostly noteworthy and significant, the first selectman seat are on the line when residents cast their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 7. And the key to it all is residents showing up at the polls.

In the 2015 municipal election, when popular incumbent Steve Vavrek faced Democratic challenger Dan Hunsberger, 4,363 out of 10,872 registered voters (40% overall) cast ballots.

In America we vote, in America we have a voice, we have a say in who runs the country. There are still many places in the world where people don’t get a vote. Even though many of us have this great privilege, we don’t take advantage of it. Some 60% of registered voters did not go to the polls in the last municipal election.

You have the opportunity to cast your vote for the candidate of your choosing. Despite living in a democratic society, you don’t just magically become a voter — you have to register for this right.

In Monroe, the last day to register online or by mail for the Nov. 7 municipal election was this past Tuesday. But there are three exceptions to the Oct. 31 deadline — (1) those residents who attain citizenship after Nov. 1; (2) those residents who turn 18 after the deadline; and (3) those people who move into town after the deadline.

In addition, because of a new law in Connecticut, citizens may register to vote and complete a ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Town Hall Council Chambers, 7 Fan Hill Road, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. However, there will be more stringent identification requirements. The potential voters must not only prove their identity but also their Monroe residency. There are also strict poll closing hours at this location, so it is important not to wait until the last minute to register at this location.

The town clerk’s office will have extended hours for absentee voting today, Thursday, Nov. 2, until 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who believe that they will be unable to vote in person on Nov. 7 may apply for an absentee ballot. Acceptable reasons for voting in this manner are limited to absence from town during all the hours of voting (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.); service in the armed forces (including the service academies); illness; physical disability; and religious tenets that forbid such activity on Election Day.

Whatever your political persuasion, make sure your voice is heard this Tuesday, and vote.