Monroe Courier

Local man faces burglary charge

By Monroe Courier on November 3, 2017 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A local man faces several charges after allegedly burglarizing his ex-wife’s Wheeler Road home.

Paul Moretti

Paul Moretti, 40, whose address is listed as Wheeler Road, was arrested for third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in connection with an incident on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Police received a report of a possible burglary in progress on Wheeler Road at 10:57 p.m. on Nov. 1. Police said officers were told that the homeowner’s ex-husband broke in through a basement window of the home. Officers gained entry into the home, said police, and located Moretti in an upstairs bedroom.

Moretti posted a $1,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in superior court on Nov. 2.

 

Related posts:

  1. Monroe woman charged with larceny
  2. Police arrest Stratford resident for burglary
  3. Man arrested for identity theft and burglary
  4. East Village Road home burglarized

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Fairfield County families to host international guests for Thanksgiving Next Post Driftwood Lane man faces gun theft charge
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress