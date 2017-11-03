Local man faces burglary charge

A local man faces several charges after allegedly burglarizing his ex-wife’s Wheeler Road home.

Paul Moretti, 40, whose address is listed as Wheeler Road, was arrested for third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in connection with an incident on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Police received a report of a possible burglary in progress on Wheeler Road at 10:57 p.m. on Nov. 1. Police said officers were told that the homeowner’s ex-husband broke in through a basement window of the home. Officers gained entry into the home, said police, and located Moretti in an upstairs bedroom.

Moretti posted a $1,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in superior court on Nov. 2.